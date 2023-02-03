Matt Gautreau scored 16 points and reserve Evan Hamm added 13 as Yarmouth extended its boys’ basketball winning streak to eight games with a 53-45 home victory Friday against Lake Region.

Gautreau got 12 points in the first half, helping the Clippers open a 24-14 lead.

Liam Hickey and Stevie Walsh added eight points apiece for Yarmouth (12-4).

The Lakers (7-10) were paced by Jackson Libby with 19 points Jacob Chadbourne with 15.

FALMOUTH 56, BIDDEFORD 28: Chris Simonds scored 22 points for the Navigators (12-4), who used a 24-6 second quarter to pull away from the Tigers (4-12) at Falmouth.

Judd Armstrong added 14 points.

Drew Smyth scored 12 points for Biddeford.

GREELY 60, WELLS 53: Seamus Raftice and Kade Ippolito each hit four free throws in the final quarter to help the Rangers (8-7) pull away from the Warriors (5-11) at Wells.

Tyler Pettengill finished with 18 points on six 3-pointers, including four in the first quarter as he helped Greely take a 20-12 lead. Hayden MacArthur added 15 points.

Eli Roy led Wells with 16 points, Jerry Therrien scored 14, and Spencer Carpenter had 12 rebounds to go with seven points, all from the free-throw line.

