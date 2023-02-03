Megyn Mertens made two free throws to break tie with 14 seconds left, then Maren Maxon hit two clinching free throws with three seconds remaining as Wells earned a 45-41 win over Greely in a girls’ basketball game Friday night.
The Warriors (14-2), contending for the No. 1 seed in Class B South, led most of the way before a Sophia Ippolito 3-pointer briefly put Class A Greely (7-8) ahead in the fourth quarter. After Mertens tied it at 41-41, she scored the decisive points at the line following a Greely turnover.
Maxon and Mertens each ended up with 12 points.
Ippolito and Asja Kelman 13 points apiece for Greely. Cece Berthiaume added 11.
SANFORD 57, BONNY EAGLE 47: Riley Hebler scored 11 points in the third quarter, including three 3-pointers, to help the Spartans (11-5) pull away from the Scots (8-9) at Standish.
Hebler finished with 29 points and Julissa McBarron added 17 for Sanford, which used a 21-11 advantage in the third quarter to open a 47-31 lead.
Madelyn Violette scored 15 points and Kaitlyn Bartash and Ember Hastings each had 10 for the Scots.
THORNTON ACADEMY 50, EDWARD LITTLE 38: Addisen Sulikowski scored 15 points and Hannah Cook and Jessica Dow each added 11 as the Golden Trojans (15-1) defeated the Red Eddies (6-10) in Saco.
Emily Coleman finished with seven points and Kylie Lamson had six points for Thornton, which led 35-18 after three quarters.
Rachel Penny led Edward Little with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. She was followed by Tess Robbins with 10 points.
SCARBOROUGH 54, NOBLE 15: Caroline Hartley scored 14 of her 23 points in the first half as the Red Storm (8-9) built a 30-3 lead against the Knights (0-16) in Scarborough.
Julia Black and Avery Bastian each added seven points.
Natalia Rothwell scored six points for Noble.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.