Megyn Mertens made two free throws to break tie with 14 seconds left, then Maren Maxon hit two clinching free throws with three seconds remaining as Wells earned a 45-41 win over Greely in a girls’ basketball game Friday night.

The Warriors (14-2), contending for the No. 1 seed in Class B South, led most of the way before a Sophia Ippolito 3-pointer briefly put Class A Greely (7-8) ahead in the fourth quarter. After Mertens tied it at 41-41, she scored the decisive points at the line following a Greely turnover.

Maxon and Mertens each ended up with 12 points.

Ippolito and Asja Kelman 13 points apiece for Greely. Cece Berthiaume added 11.

SANFORD 57, BONNY EAGLE 47: Riley Hebler scored 11 points in the third quarter, including three 3-pointers, to help the Spartans (11-5) pull away from the Scots (8-9) at Standish.

Hebler finished with 29 points and Julissa McBarron added 17 for Sanford, which used a 21-11 advantage in the third quarter to open a 47-31 lead.

Madelyn Violette scored 15 points and Kaitlyn Bartash and Ember Hastings each had 10 for the Scots.

THORNTON ACADEMY 50, EDWARD LITTLE 38: Addisen Sulikowski scored 15 points and Hannah Cook and Jessica Dow each added 11 as the Golden Trojans (15-1) defeated the Red Eddies (6-10) in Saco.

Emily Coleman finished with seven points and Kylie Lamson had six points for Thornton, which led 35-18 after three quarters.

Rachel Penny led Edward Little with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. She was followed by Tess Robbins with 10 points.

SCARBOROUGH 54, NOBLE 15: Caroline Hartley scored 14 of her 23 points in the first half as the Red Storm (8-9) built a 30-3 lead against the Knights (0-16) in Scarborough.

Julia Black and Avery Bastian each added seven points.

Natalia Rothwell scored six points for Noble.

