BRUNSWICK – After complications from a stroke, Jean Webster Briggs passed peacefully into the spiritual world on Feb. 3, 2023, two days before her 88th birthday.

Jean was born on Feb. 5, 1935 in North Conway, N.H., to Guy and Leura Webster, a farmer and a school teacher. As a child, growing up in East Conway, N.H. and Medfield, Mass., Jean loved being in the horse barns where her father worked and where her own love of horses and all animals grew. She attended a one room schoolhouse in East Conway, N.H. and graduated from Kennet High School in Fryeburg.

Jean met William Briggs through their mutual involvement in the Church of the New Jerusalem. Throughout their lives, they continued to be devoted and active members of this church. Jean married Bill on Feb. 7, 1953. They were married for 68 years, until his death in 2021.

In the early years of their marriage, their home was a mobile home, as they traveled throughout New England for Bill’s job. In 1958, with two young children, they moved to Topsham. Soon after, when Jean’s brother joined their family, they settled into their home on River Road in Brunswick.

During this time, Jean began following her mother’s career path of teaching young children. She touched the lives of many children and families while teaching at the Brunswick Rec Center’s Nursery School, Learning Land Nursery School, the Bowdoin Children’s Center, and Bowdoinham Community School as both teacher’s aid and volunteer. For a brief time, she also worked as a CNA at Amenity Manor.

In 1975, Jean and Bill moved to Bowdoinham. They worked together taking great care and pride landscaping the yards of each home they lived in. Throughout the years, their lives were enriched by several rescue dogs, pet ducks and Guinea pigs.

Jean had a special place in her heart for Great Gott Island, off the coast of Maine.

Jean also filled her life with community activities; including the Bowdoinham Library and it’s annual plant sale, the Historical Society, book clubs, attending lectures and presentations, and community dinners. She also continued to worship and serve on various committees and the executive board of her beloved church.

Jean made lifelong friends wherever she lived; enjoying lunches, tea time visits and conversations with all of them. However, nothing could make her happier than the joy of her family. Even in the last weeks of her failing health, seeing family and hearing stories of her great-grandchildren could still light up her face with a smile.

Jean leaves her much loved family, son William (wife Martha) of Windham, daughter Rebecca Bernier (husband Steven) of Bowdoinham; three grandchildren, Nathaniel Bernier (wife Kathi) of Bowdoinham, Carrie Thomas (husband Matthew) of Bowdoin, Matthew Bernier (wife Janna) of Bowdoinham; six great-grandchildren, Wesley and Eva Thomas, Diahnna and Margaret Bernier and Lucas and Noah Bernier; a brother, David Webster (wife Annie) of Homer, Alaska, two sisters-in-law, Meg Worcester and Mary Ann Briggs; three nieces and three nephews.

Jean’s family wants to thank everyone at Horizons Living and Rehab Center of Brunswick and at CHANS Hospice of Brunswick for their gentle and compassionate care of Jean and her whole family. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net

