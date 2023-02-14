The Patten Free Library recently announced the winners of its ninth annual writing contest. This year, there were more than 50 entries in every category, and the library welcomed creative nonfiction submissions for the first time ever. Judges, who included Patten Free Library staff, the PFL Teen Library Council and community members, were excited about the caliber of pieces submitted this year. The contest is supported by the Friends of the Patten Free Library, and winning pieces are published at patten.lib.me.us/writing-contest-winners-23/.

• Seventh through ninth grade nonfiction winners: “Me” by Franny DeGeer, first place; “Peaks Island Vignette” by Harper Nelson, second place.

• Seventh through ninth grade fiction winners: “Nightmare in Disguise” by Rory Leeman, first place. “The Excavator” by Ivey Strickland, second place.

• 10-12 grade nonfiction winners: “Writing to Remember” by Zoë Brush, first place; “A Perturbed Portrait” by Grace Tetreault, second place.

• 10-12 grade fiction winners: “The Snow on Her Lips” by Aurora Guzzetti, first place; “Anne’s Final Day” by Naomi Fidler, second place.

• Adult nonfiction winners: “Dear Jennifer” by Jennifer Tinker, first place;” The Forgotten Voice” by Ellen A Endter, second place.

• Adult fiction winners: “Birds that Sing in the Dark” by Arwyn Sherman and “The Hunt” by James M. Wright, tied for first place.

Poetry contest now open

The library is now accepting submissions for its 2023 poetry contest. Poems are limited to up to 12 lines and should be on a hopeful or springtime theme. Entries will be accepted in two categories: under 18 and 18 and up. Submissions are limited to residents of Arrowsic, Bath, Georgetown, West Bath and Woolwich, or students who attend an RSU 1 school or school in the library’s service area, such as Chop Point, Hyde or Chewonki.

The winner of each category will have their poem featured in the 2023 poetry walk in Library Park during the month of April. With support from Now You’re Cooking and First Federal Savings.

For the complete guidelines and entry form, visit patten.lib.me.us/poetry-contest-2023/.

