Even in the dead of winter, the natural world is brimming with activity. All one needs to do is look for the signs that animals leave behind. The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust invites the public to discover how to read animal tracks at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at DeWick Farm in Woolwich. Led by Maine naturalists Penny Jessop and Jane Harrison, participants will learn to interpret clues to tell the story of local wildlife in winter.

Maine has very few animals that are true hibernators or animals that spend winter in a dormant state. Many of the creatures thought to be hidden away for the coldest parts of the year are still active to find food, water and even mates. Jessop and Harrison will share the process of tracking and identifying these furry friends by observing their prints. Participants will learn to measure and interpret an animal’s print, track, straddle and stride.

DeWick Farm is a KELT easement that was generously donated by the DeWick Family in 2013. A mixture of woodland, open fields and shoreline on Montsweag Bay, it will serve as an excellent backdrop to explore the lives of Maine mammals in winter.

Program material is geared for budding naturalists and is family friendly. Because winter weather can be unpredictable, this event will only be postponed in the case of severe weather. Registration is free. For more information and to sign up, visit KELT’s website at kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events or call 442-8400. Driving directions to the easement will follow registration.

