The Lisbon Sunshine Hill Neighbors and the Lisbon Parks and Rec have a few trips scheduled for the coming months. The first trip is via coach bus to Cabane a Sucre Megantic in Lac Megantic Quebec on March 23, where seniors can enjoy a great Canadian meal with entertainment. The return trip will include a stop at the Fromage La Chaudiere store, where there is a variety of cheese — including cheese curds — maple syrup products and gifts. Passports are required for this trip and the cost is $75 per person.

The spring trip is May 18-24 to Washington, D.C., via bus, which will include a day in Gettysburg. Participants will have two days of guided tours of Washington, D.C., including the WWII memorial, Capitol Hill, Embassy Row, Korean War Veterans Memorial, Martin Luther King Memorial, Lincoln Memorial and two free afternoons to visit the Smithsonian and other museums. The visit includes a tram ride through Arlington National Cemetery and the tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and six breakfast and four dinners. The cost of this trip is $849 per person, double occupancy.

The fall trip is Sept. 10-15 to Niagara Falls, Ontario. Three nights will be in Niagara Falls, Canada, and will include five breakfasts and three full-course dinners. Participants will take the Hornblower Maid of the Mist boat ride and tour of the falls, including a visit to Niagara-on-the-Lake, visits to Welland Canal, Floral Clock and time at the Niagara Fallsview Casino. They will also have a day tour in Toronto, including a harbor cruise with views of the skyline, waterfront and Toronto Islands. The cost of this trip is $899 per person, double occupancy. Passports are required for this trip.

The winter trip is Nov. 26-28 to New York City to see the famous Rockettes Christmas Spectacular with a back-door tour of Radio City Music Hall. Additional tours will include guided tours of Lower Manhattan, Times Square, Little Italy, Chinatown, Greenwich Village and the Financial District. A visit to the 9/11 Memorial Museum is also included, and participants will have free time to shop, take a horse and carriage ride through Central Park, etc. There will be time to visit Rockefeller Center to observe the Christmas tree and the skating rink. Included is two nights lodging, two breakfasts, one dinner and all tour tickets, including the Rockettes Christmas Spectacular show. The cost of this trip is $599 per person, double occupancy.

For information on any of these trips, call Aline Strout at 353-0646 or email [email protected]

