Bath’s Patten Free Library has opened a Teen Pantry, offering free food, toiletries, clothing and school supplies for teens, as more local families face economic hardships.

“It’s important to have these kinds of resources available anywhere that teens spend time in and see as a safe place,” said library Program and Outreach Manager Hannah Lackoff. “This initiative came directly from members of our Teen Library Council, so we know that there is a need for the program.”

Though similar to an initiative at Morse High School, Lackoff said this teen pantry is different because its items aren’t kept under lock and key. She said teens reported feeling “embarrassed” at school when they had to ask for permission to get a bar of soap or a stick of deodorant.

All pantry items have been donated, with a majority coming from the Bath Area Food Bank, which serves the towns of Bath, West Bath, Woolwich, Arrowsic, Georgetown and Phippsburg.

Before the pandemic, the food bank was serving 200 families a month and now serves almost 600 families a month — a 60% increase in three years — according to Kimberly Gates, food bank executive director.

Gates said most families they serve at the food bank utilize the Patten Free Library and its services, so she was happy to provide items for teens.

“I was able to supply everything from quick easy-to-heat meals, snacks, juices, body wash, toothpaste and brushes, and hygiene products of all kinds,” said Gates. “I am sure we will be able to keep up with the demand, and we look forward to continuing this relationship.”

Clothing donations have come from the library knitting circle, which made hats, gloves, and scarves. As the seasons change, Lackoff said the library will provide items like sunscreen and water bottles.

Those wanting to donate can drop off non-perishable snacks, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, unworn clothing, and unused school supplies in the lobby of the Patten Free Library.

