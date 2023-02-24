Poor weather is stalling a planned aerial search for two Topsham women who have been missing since Tuesday, according to the Maine Warden Service.

The Topsham police have been trying to coordinate a search of the area around Springfield, a Penobscot County town about 20 miles east of Lincoln, where Kimberly Pushard, 51, and Angela Bussell, 50, were last seen on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. But as of 1 p.m. Friday, inclement weather had kept the Warden Service’s three planes grounded.

“Our pilot just can’t get up right now to due to the snow squalls,” said Lt. Dan Menard with the Warden Service Office. “You have to be able to see what you’re doing, or it’s not worth doing.”

The Maine Forest service may try to conduct a search with its helicopter, but the weather could also preclude that option, Menard said.

Pushard and Bussell, who both have intellectual disabilities, became disoriented on the interstate during a trip to the Maine Mall Tuesday afternoon and accidentally drove to Massachusetts, according to police.

They spent the evening trying to get home but repeatedly lost their bearings despite asking for directions from family members, the Exeter Dispatch Center and a New Hampshire state trooper. Eventually, their phones died, and family members filed a missing persons report with Topsham police at 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Since then, police have searched in vain for timely information about the pair’s location.

Only after spending most of Wednesday under the assumption that Pushard and Bussell were near Manchester, New Hampshire, did police learn from a tip and a debit card charge that by 10 a.m. that morning the women were actually some 300 miles away at an Irving station in Springfield, headed West on Route 6 and still looking for directions home.

“This is a complicated situation,” Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan told reporters at a press conference Friday afternoon. “We’re praying for a good outcome.”

The missing women were last seen driving a red 2012 Jeep Compass with Maine registration 1960VC. Police ask anyone who comes in contact with the women to call the police rather than offer directions.

This story will be updated.

