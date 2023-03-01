The Duane Edwards Trio will take stage in Freeport for a 7 p.m. performance on Saturday at Meetinghouse Arts, part of the venue’s jazz series.

Bassist Duane Edwards is an accomplished musician currently living in Portland. He has performed throughout New England, across the United States, in Canada, and notably at Lincoln Center. He performs in a variety of groups with styles ranging from jazz to rock to Cuban; and has shared the stage with musicians such as Chuchito Valdes, Emilio Valdes, Jon Langford, Ben Taylor, Otis Redding III, The Hot Sardines, Jonathan Edwards, Trombone Shorty, and Philadelphia Poet Laureate Yolanda Wisher.

Edwards is the jazz bass professor at UMaine Augusta, Bowdoin College and Colby College.

For more information or to hear his music, visit facebook.com/musicduane/. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and are available at eventbrite.com/e/duane-edwards-trio-tickets-523902736187?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

The mission of Meetinghouse Arts is to cultivate Greater Freeport as a vibrant center for arts and culture by fostering creative collaborations, expanding access to arts and cultural resources, and amplifying the arts and culture as tools to economically strengthen, educate, and connect community. The venue is located at 40 Main St. in Freeport. For more information, as well as the community calendar of arts and cultural events, visit meetinghousearts.org.