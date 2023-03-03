BATH – Patricia G. Collins, 79, of Floral Street, Bath, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. She was born in Bath on Oct. 14, 1943, the daughter of Arthur and Phyllis (King) Brown.

On April 20, 1964, she married Glen Collins. She was employed as an activity’s director at a nursing facility in Amesbury, Mass. After retirement, they moved to Woolwich, Maine to be close to their grandchildren and wintered in New Port Richey, Fla.

She enjoyed luncheons with ‘the ladies’, interior design, floral arranging and being near the ocean (with a lobster roll!). Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and cherished grandchildren. Every moment of her life was dedicated to ensuring her family knew they were loved.

She was predeceased by her husband, Glen Collins on Jan. 26, 2021; one son, Troy Collins; and two brothers, Arthur Brown and Ernest Brown.

She is survived by one daughter, Michelle Frye of Bath; two brothers, Tommy Brown and his wife Joann of Wiscasset and Florida and Phillip Brown and his wife Lorraine of New Hampshire, one sister, Pamela Wornica and her husband Jerry of South Carolina; two granddaughters, Christabel and Chloe Frye of Bath; and many dear cousins, nieces and nephews.

Burial will be at Locust Grove Cemetery in Merrimac, Mass.﻿﻿ at a later date. A celebration of Patricia and Glen’s lives will also be held in the spring. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

