ARROWSIC – James Flannery, 74, of Arrowsic, died unexpectedly on Feb. 26, 2023.

Born Jan. 29, 1949 in Queens, N.Y. to Mary and Lloyd Flannery, Jim spent most of his childhood on Long Island, swimming, sailing, and ocean fishing with his dad.

He earned a B.A. in History and Psychology from Miami University of Ohio, a master’s of Urban and Regional Planning from Virginia Polytechnic, and his Juris Doctor from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law where he was Editor-in-Chief of the Law Review and was awarded Order of the Coif. He clerked for the Chief Justice of the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals, and went on to practice law and eventually teach in the law school. In his spare time, he wrote “The Glass House Boys of Pittsburgh: Law, Technology, and Child Labor” (U of Pitt Press, 2009). A gifted teacher, Jim was also an active citizen wherever we lived.

Jim was predeceased by his parents; and is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathryn Flannery; his brother, John Flannery of Massachusetts, his sister, Patricia Haire of North Carolina, and special sister-in-law, Marie Thoms of Minnesota.

A private gathering will be held later in the spring to celebrate this dearly beloved man, a true gentleman, honorable, ethical and full of joy. Biography may be read and condolences can be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Maine Audubon, Amnesty International, the Bath YMCA, or other cause of your choosing.