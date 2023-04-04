HARPSWELL – On Wednesday March 22, 2023, Donna Lee Mulhisen passed away quietly in her sleep surrounded by family. Donna lived the last 14 years with strength determination and grace while battling cancer and its aftermath.

She was born in Germany on Dec. 9, 1964 to Robert Mulhisen and Walburga Killian. They moved to the U.S. when she was 3 years old, living in Kansas and New York before moving to Brunswick.

Donna loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed going to the beach, taking motorcycle rides and listening to music. She was a kind and loving person, who loved to laugh. Even through being sick, she never missed an opportunity to joke around. While our hearts are broken, and our world will not be the same, we’re so glad that she is finally free from being in pain.

Donna is survived by her two daughters, Jessica Toothaker and Kayleigh Winn; her partner of 18 years, Thomas Black and his children Ashlyn Williams and Benjamin Black; granddaughters, Chloe Bailey, Grace Wessel, Maya Winn and Matti Wessel, and grandson, Nathan Winn; two brothers, Herbert Mulhisen and Robert Mulhisen, and two sisters, Roberta Bristol and Elizabeth Pratt; as well as several nieces and a nephew.

She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, George Mulhisen; and her granddaughter, Layla Jade Winn.

Per Donna’s wishes, there will be no services, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Donna’s online memorial.

