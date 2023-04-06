The Diocese of Portland’s Office of the Tribunal will hold presentations and lead discussions on the annulment process in the Catholic Church at four locations in the coming weeks and months. All are welcome at any of the gatherings, which will include question-and-answer periods as well as the opportunity to speak privately to a canonist.

The schedule of event begins at St. Marcy Church Hall, 754 Ohio St., Bangor, on April 19 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The next installment is at 10 a.m. on April 22 at St. Bernard Church Hall, 150 Broadway, Rockland. The series comes to the Midcoast at 6 p.m. on April 27 at St. Mary Church, 144 Lincoln St., Bath. There will be a break in the schedule until June 10 when events conclude after the 9 a.m. meeting at Notre Dame du Perpetual Secours Church, 116 Silver St., Waterville.

The Office of the Tribunal is part of the Department of Canonical Services in the Diocese of Portland and handles cases and trials that are subject to the Catholic Church’s canon law, which is the code of ecclesiastical laws governing the Church.

As the judicial arm of the bishop, the Tribunal cooperates in his ministry, namely, “the salvation of souls, which must always be the supreme law of the Church” (canon 1752) and seeks justice, the protections of rights and the clarification of obligations for all who approach it. The procedures utilized by the Tribunal are grounded in canon law, Scripture and the authentic teaching of the Church.

While the process is judicial, it is the commitment of Tribunal personnel to demonstrate a pastoral attitude and regard for those who submit cases for adjudication. One of the responsibilities of the tribunal staff is examining petitions for marriage nullity/dissolution.

For more information, contact the Tribunal at 773-6471 or visit portlanddiocese.org/tribunal.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: