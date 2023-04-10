Ensuring that students and staff have a safe educational environment remains a top priority to all of us. In an effort to address the fact that firearms were the leading cause of death for American children and adolescents in 2020 and 2021, I would like to share the “BeSMART” gun safety message.
Using the acronym SMART, this gun safety program has five simple steps we can all take to help prevent shootings from unsecured firearms.
• Secure all guns in your homes and vehicles.
• Model responsible behavior around guns.
• Ask about the presence of unsecured guns in other homes.
• Recognize the role of guns in suicide.
• Tell your peers to be SMART.
It’s our responsibility as adults to keep kids from accessing guns and keeping our schools, homes and community safe for everyone.
Jean Barbour, R.N.
Falmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.