From the time Donald Trump announced he was a candidate for the presidency in 2015, the left has said repeatedly that they would “do whatever it takes” to get rid of him. I, for one, believed them, and all evidence points to this truth. The left, to include the mainstream media cheerleaders, has spent no less than seven years stalking their prey. Trump has been their target since day one.

Why? Because Trump is the “outsider.” Washington doesn’t like outsiders. Washington politicians don’t like people who disrupt their cozy club.

The ultimate goal is to destroy and remove a potential presidential candidate. Whether or not Trump committed a crime remains to be seen. If he has not, then Trump’s intent to run again should not be deterred by a district attorney or a judge. The American citizenry should decide whom their candidate will be.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg is hoping to put the final nail in Trump’s coffin. He has indicted Trump on what most lawyers consider to be a “trumped-up” misdemeanor. That remains to be seen as well. Win or lose the case, Bragg’s name is in the history books. He’s satisfied.

Pamela Brant

Westbrook

