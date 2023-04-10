As Portland discusses changes to the referendum process, I suggest increasing the percentage of votes required to pass them.

Necessitating 55% or 60% of the vote would prevent the whipsaw back-and-forth proposals that we have seen recently at both the city and state levels.

Higher vote thresholds would ensure that only the solidly popular initiatives pass.

Daniel Smith
Yarmouth

