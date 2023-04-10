As part of the opening procedures of Donald Trump’s trial in Manhattan, each member of the defense team was offered a copy of the indictment. Mr. Trump was the only member to decline a copy.
Obviously, he was not thinking clearly. He should have accepted it and immediately autographed it. The actual first indictment handed to a former president of the United States, including his autograph, could have been sold for a very high price. It’s not like Donald Trump to miss an opportunity to make money off his name.
Clearly he is rattled by the indictment.
Elizabeth Ford
Eliot
