Comedy

Wednesday 4/19

“Work It Wednesday” open stage: Sign-ups 7 p.m., free show 8 p.m., Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. facebook.com/genosportland

Ongoing

The Char and Cher Drag Show: 8:30 p.m., first Wednesday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 4/15

Freeport High School annual art exhibit: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. visitfreeport.com

Resilience Week exhibition: 49 Oak, 49 Oak St., Portland. meca.edu

Through 4/16

“Waste Water” by Mariah Reading: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Casco Bay Artisans, 68 Commercial St., Building A, Portland. cascobayartisans.com

Friday 4/21-Saturday 6/10

Steve and Judy Halpert Collection: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Through 4/28

Union of Maine Visual Artists exhibit: 5-8 p.m. Fridays, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays, UMVA, 516 Congress St., Portland. theumva.org

Through 4/29

“Works on Paper”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydartgallery.com

Through 4/24

“Heptagonals” by Juliet Karelsen: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, to 2 p.m. on Sundays. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org

Through 5/6

“Field of Study”: Open Monday through Saturday, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Through 5/13

“Deep Fake” by Greta Bank: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Speedwell Projects, 630 Forest Ave., Portland. speedwellprojects.com

“Evening Botanist”: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and noon to 2 p.m. on Sundays. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org

“Photography and Paperwork”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts Gallery, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org

Through 5/25

Anne Brown photography show: Noon to 4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m. Fridays. Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick. thorntonoaks.com

Through 6/11

“Tenacious”: Themes of aging, chronic illness and mental health, curated by Tilly Laske, UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. library.une.edu

Ongoing

Freeport Antiques and Heirlooms Showcase: Through spring, 31 Main St., Freeport. “Maine at its Midpoint” photography by Kosti Ruohomaa. freeportantiquesshowcase.com

Maine Art Collective: Multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland. maineartcollective.com.

Film

Friday 4/14

Teens Really Bad Movie: 2 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. Ages 11-18. topshamlibrary.org

Monday 4/17

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018): Rated PG, 3 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. topshamlibrary.org

Wednesday 4/19

“The Tale of Despereaux” (2008): Rated G, Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, Scarborough. scarboroughlibrary.org

“Drylongso” (1998): 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9; $7 members. space538.org

“D.O.A.” (1949): 9 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. kinonik.org

Friday 4/21

Earth Day outdoor film festival: 6 p.m., Gilsland Farm, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. $15; $12 members. 21-plus. Registration required. maineaudubon.org

Friday 4/21 & Saturday 4/22

“Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman” (2022): 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday, Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9; $7 members. space538.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Museums

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art: 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Free admission. bowdoin.edu/art-museum

Free Friday: 4 p.m., Fridays, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org

Portland Observatory: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 138 Congress St., Thursday-Saturday for 45-minute guided tours. portlandlandmarks.org

Music

Friday 4/14

3rd Shift: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. portcityblue.com

The Danny Fox Trio: 7 p.m., The Lemont Hall, 2 Pleasant St., Brunswick. $25; $10 students. lemontblock.com

Joshua Espinoza Trio: 7 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door; $5 students; $15 seniors. portlandconservatoryofmusic.org

Rasa String Quartet: 7 p.m., Ground Floor Freeport, 13 School St., Freeport. $22. groundfloorfreeport.com

Bondeko: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door, $22 preferred seating. Pay-what-you-can options. mayostreetarts.org

Clutch: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $35. statetheatreportland.com

Cover Your Friends: 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. portcityblue.com

Coyote Island: 8 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. $15. suntikistudios.com

Zeme Libre on Friday PM: 8 p.m., Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. portlandmedia.org

Magic Bus, The Who tribute band: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Saturday 4/15

Gordon Bok: 4 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. $25. meetinghousearts.org

Ali McGuirk: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 day-of. onelongfellowsquare.com

Pictoria Vark and Maneka with Buddusky: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 day-of. space538.org

Ryan Montbleau Band: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Start Making Sense and The Ocean Avenue Stompers: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $22 advance, $25 day-of. statetheatreportland.com

The English Beat: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $20. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Saturday 4/15 & Sunday 4/16

The Nat King Cole Songbook: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $30-$98. portlandsymphony.org

Sunday 4/16

Portland String Quartet: 2 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $30; free 21 and under. portlandstringquartet.com

KindKids family concert: 3 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. $15; $8 children. chocolate.na.ticketsearch.com

Hyssongs Gospel Concert: 6 p.m., Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road, Scarborough.

Monday 4/17

Heavy Nettles: 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $19 at door. stlawrencearts.org

Wednesday 4/19

Evanoff: 8 p.m., Portland House Of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Stillhouse Junkies: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Thursday 4/20

Badfish, a Tribute to Sublime: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 day-of. statetheatreportland.com

Boyscott and Nova One with Sequela: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10 advance, $12 day-of. space538.org

Hambone and Bandwich: 8 p.m., Portland House Of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $8 advance, $12 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

“High Society” burlesque/drag show: 8 p.m., Empire Live, 575 Congress St., Portland. $25. empireliveme.com

Portland Jazz Orchestra ft. USM Jazz Ensemble: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $7 advance, $10 at door, $7 seniors, $5 students. onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday 4/21

Free jazz workshop and performance by Stephan Crump: 4 p.m. workshop, 7:30 p.m. performance, Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. portlandconservatoryofmusic.org

John Hughes Radio, Bad Combo, Port Gorges: 7 p.m., Empire Live, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20. empireliveme.com

Nicolas Boulerice and Frédéric Samson: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $22 advance, $25 at door, $27 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org

Nickel Creek: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $45-$60. statetheatreportland.com

Down East Dead: 9 p.m., Portland House Of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Ongoing

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Friday 4/14

Octavia E. Butler’s “Parable of the Sower”: 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $29-$83; senior, child and student discounts available. portlandovations.org

Saturday 4/15

The Coldharts’ “Edgar Allan”: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door, $22 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org

Saturday 4/15-Sunday 5/14

“GRUFF! An Epic Fairytale Eco-Musical”: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompsons Point Road, Portland. $15. kitetails.org

Through 4/16

Maine Playwrights Festival: 7:30 p.m., The Studio Theater at Portland Stage, 25 Forest Ave., Portland. $20; $28 students and seniors. acorn-productions.org

Thursday 4/20-Saturday 5/6

“How Rude! The Musical”: 7 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. thefootlightstheatre.com

Thursday 4/20-Sunday 5/14

“Dance Nation”: 5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays, Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Pay-what-you-can. madhorse.com

Friday 4/21

Cirque Alfonse “Animal, A Farm Story”: 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $25-$50; $20 students. portlandovations.org

Through 4/23

“The Cake”: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, 3:30 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $25-$65; senior and student discounts available. portlandstage.org

“You Can’t Take It With You”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, 3 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland. $40. goodtheater.com

Ongoing

Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

