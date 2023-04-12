Comedy
Wednesday 4/19
“Work It Wednesday” open stage: Sign-ups 7 p.m., free show 8 p.m., Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. facebook.com/genosportland
Ongoing
The Char and Cher Drag Show: 8:30 p.m., first Wednesday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Exhibits/Galleries
Through 4/15
Freeport High School annual art exhibit: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. visitfreeport.com
Resilience Week exhibition: 49 Oak, 49 Oak St., Portland. meca.edu
Through 4/16
“Waste Water” by Mariah Reading: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Casco Bay Artisans, 68 Commercial St., Building A, Portland. cascobayartisans.com
Friday 4/21-Saturday 6/10
Steve and Judy Halpert Collection: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org
Through 4/28
Union of Maine Visual Artists exhibit: 5-8 p.m. Fridays, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays, UMVA, 516 Congress St., Portland. theumva.org
Through 4/29
“Works on Paper”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydartgallery.com
Through 4/24
“Heptagonals” by Juliet Karelsen: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, to 2 p.m. on Sundays. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org
Through 5/6
“Field of Study”: Open Monday through Saturday, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
Through 5/13
“Deep Fake” by Greta Bank: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Speedwell Projects, 630 Forest Ave., Portland. speedwellprojects.com
“Evening Botanist”: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and noon to 2 p.m. on Sundays. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org
“Photography and Paperwork”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts Gallery, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org
Through 5/25
Anne Brown photography show: Noon to 4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m. Fridays. Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick. thorntonoaks.com
Through 6/11
“Tenacious”: Themes of aging, chronic illness and mental health, curated by Tilly Laske, UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. library.une.edu
Ongoing
Freeport Antiques and Heirlooms Showcase: Through spring, 31 Main St., Freeport. “Maine at its Midpoint” photography by Kosti Ruohomaa. freeportantiquesshowcase.com
Maine Art Collective: Multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland. maineartcollective.com.
Film
Friday 4/14
Teens Really Bad Movie: 2 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. Ages 11-18. topshamlibrary.org
Monday 4/17
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018): Rated PG, 3 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. topshamlibrary.org
Wednesday 4/19
“The Tale of Despereaux” (2008): Rated G, Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, Scarborough. scarboroughlibrary.org
“Drylongso” (1998): 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9; $7 members. space538.org
“D.O.A.” (1949): 9 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. kinonik.org
Friday 4/21
Earth Day outdoor film festival: 6 p.m., Gilsland Farm, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. $15; $12 members. 21-plus. Registration required. maineaudubon.org
Friday 4/21 & Saturday 4/22
“Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman” (2022): 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday, Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9; $7 members. space538.org
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com
Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org
Museums
Ongoing
Bowdoin College Museum of Art: 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Free admission. bowdoin.edu/art-museum
Free Friday: 4 p.m., Fridays, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org
Portland Observatory: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 138 Congress St., Thursday-Saturday for 45-minute guided tours. portlandlandmarks.org
Music
Friday 4/14
3rd Shift: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. portcityblue.com
The Danny Fox Trio: 7 p.m., The Lemont Hall, 2 Pleasant St., Brunswick. $25; $10 students. lemontblock.com
Joshua Espinoza Trio: 7 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door; $5 students; $15 seniors. portlandconservatoryofmusic.org
Rasa String Quartet: 7 p.m., Ground Floor Freeport, 13 School St., Freeport. $22. groundfloorfreeport.com
Bondeko: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door, $22 preferred seating. Pay-what-you-can options. mayostreetarts.org
Clutch: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $35. statetheatreportland.com
Cover Your Friends: 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. portcityblue.com
Coyote Island: 8 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. $15. suntikistudios.com
Zeme Libre on Friday PM: 8 p.m., Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. portlandmedia.org
Magic Bus, The Who tribute band: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Saturday 4/15
Gordon Bok: 4 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. $25. meetinghousearts.org
Ali McGuirk: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 day-of. onelongfellowsquare.com
Pictoria Vark and Maneka with Buddusky: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 day-of. space538.org
Ryan Montbleau Band: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Start Making Sense and The Ocean Avenue Stompers: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $22 advance, $25 day-of. statetheatreportland.com
The English Beat: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $20. 18-plus. auramaine.com
Saturday 4/15 & Sunday 4/16
The Nat King Cole Songbook: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $30-$98. portlandsymphony.org
Sunday 4/16
Portland String Quartet: 2 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $30; free 21 and under. portlandstringquartet.com
KindKids family concert: 3 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. $15; $8 children. chocolate.na.ticketsearch.com
Hyssongs Gospel Concert: 6 p.m., Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road, Scarborough.
Monday 4/17
Heavy Nettles: 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $19 at door. stlawrencearts.org
Wednesday 4/19
Evanoff: 8 p.m., Portland House Of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Stillhouse Junkies: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Thursday 4/20
Badfish, a Tribute to Sublime: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 day-of. statetheatreportland.com
Boyscott and Nova One with Sequela: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10 advance, $12 day-of. space538.org
Hambone and Bandwich: 8 p.m., Portland House Of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $8 advance, $12 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
“High Society” burlesque/drag show: 8 p.m., Empire Live, 575 Congress St., Portland. $25. empireliveme.com
Portland Jazz Orchestra ft. USM Jazz Ensemble: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $7 advance, $10 at door, $7 seniors, $5 students. onelongfellowsquare.com
Friday 4/21
Free jazz workshop and performance by Stephan Crump: 4 p.m. workshop, 7:30 p.m. performance, Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. portlandconservatoryofmusic.org
John Hughes Radio, Bad Combo, Port Gorges: 7 p.m., Empire Live, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20. empireliveme.com
Nicolas Boulerice and Frédéric Samson: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $22 advance, $25 at door, $27 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org
Nickel Creek: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $45-$60. statetheatreportland.com
Down East Dead: 9 p.m., Portland House Of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Ongoing
Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com
Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com
Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com
Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe
“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com
Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com
Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Theater/Dance
Friday 4/14
Octavia E. Butler’s “Parable of the Sower”: 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $29-$83; senior, child and student discounts available. portlandovations.org
Saturday 4/15
The Coldharts’ “Edgar Allan”: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door, $22 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org
Saturday 4/15-Sunday 5/14
“GRUFF! An Epic Fairytale Eco-Musical”: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompsons Point Road, Portland. $15. kitetails.org
Through 4/16
Maine Playwrights Festival: 7:30 p.m., The Studio Theater at Portland Stage, 25 Forest Ave., Portland. $20; $28 students and seniors. acorn-productions.org
Thursday 4/20-Saturday 5/6
“How Rude! The Musical”: 7 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. thefootlightstheatre.com
Thursday 4/20-Sunday 5/14
“Dance Nation”: 5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays, Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Pay-what-you-can. madhorse.com
Friday 4/21
Cirque Alfonse “Animal, A Farm Story”: 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $25-$50; $20 students. portlandovations.org
Through 4/23
“The Cake”: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, 3:30 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $25-$65; senior and student discounts available. portlandstage.org
“You Can’t Take It With You”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, 3 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland. $40. goodtheater.com
Ongoing
Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com
