Hires, promotions, appointments

Alex Jakubowski was promoted to surveyor and survey field services coordinator for construction at Sebago Technics in South Portland. Tarah Doh was elevated to a surveyor after joining the company in 2022 as a survey technician. Henry Hess, Aaron Hunter and Chris Taylor were promoted to project managers.

Recognition

Daniel Goodman, public affairs manager at AAA Northern New England in Portland, received the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Public Service Award for his “tireless work in advancing and promoting occupant protection legislation across New England.”

Barba + Wheelock Architecture of Portland was awarded the Maine Preservation Honor Award for their contributions to preserving the Lemont Block building in Brunswick.

Portside Real Estate Group received the Good Things Brokerage Award from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World for their contributions to the Maine and New Hampshire communities they serve. Portside gives back with their 1% For Maine program, giving 1% of top revenue to local nonprofits, as well as hosting many nonprofit events.

Malone Commercial Brokers of Portland received the two CoStar Impact awards from D.C.-based commercial realty information company CoStar Group. The awards recognize major impacts to the recipient’s market and neighborhoods. Malone Commercial Brokers received the Sale/Acquisition of the Year award for the sale of Union Station Plaza to MaineHealth, and Lease of the Year for leasing New England Cancer Specialists’ move to the Rock Row medical research campus in Westbrook.

The Inn at Diamond Cove in Portland has been inducted into Historic Hotels of America, recognized by the National Trust for Historic Preservation for preserving its historic integrity, architecture and ambiance. The inn is a Federal style hotel built in 1891.

Granted

Special Olympics Maine, based in South Portland, received a $50,000 Neighborhood Champions grant from Bank of America.

The Genesis Community Loan Fund of Brunswick received a three-year $300,000 grant from KeyBank. The Genesis Fund works to improve access to affordable housing, as well as supporting BIPOC-led businesses.

Giving back

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust donated $1,000 to Maine Maritime Museum as part of the Museums for All program that gives free admission to residents receiving food assistance through SNAP or EBT cards.

