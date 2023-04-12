Retired Falmouth

teacher honored

Catherine Gram, a long time Falmouth High School teacher, received the Sister Solange Bernier Lifetime Achievement Award from Educators for Multilingual Main last month. Gram, who retired last June, taught French at the elementary, middle and high school levels.

Gram’s colleagues noted her energy, love of the French language and culture, and her ability to make students love learning the French language. When receiving her award, Gram said she misses her students, but is enjoying witnessing the joy of languages all around.

The Sister Solange Bernier Lifetime Achievement Award is award to teachers who exhibit excellence in teaching and leadership. EMME is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to promote and improve the teaching and study of languages.

Local students shine

at State Science Fair

Several area high schools sent teams of students to the Maine State Science Fair in Orono April 1 and brought home awards and scholarships.

Award winners from Baxter Academy for Technology and Science in Portland: Abigail Gardner, first place in the biological sciences and engineering; Eliot Verry-Gardella and Jules Vazquez, third place in environmental sciences overall.

From Cape Elizabeth High School: Kierith Gentilini, National Geographic Cultivating Empathy for the Earth prize, second place in biomedical and health sciences; Trevor Oakley, Yale Science and Engineering Association award, first place in chemistry and materials; Emma Young, first place in the biomedical and health sciences; Aurora Milton, second place in chemistry and materials; Luc Francis, U.S. Air Force Award, second place in computer and data sciences; Tess Straw, third place in plant sciences physiology and pathology.

Advertisement

From Falmouth High School: Adriana Rogow, American Psychological Association award, third place in cognitive psychology and sociology category; Victoria Wahlig, NOAA Taking the Pulse of the Planet award, third place in computer and data sciences category; Patrick Wahlig, second place in environmental sciences overall.

From Maine Coast Waldorf School in Freeport: Beatrice Schatz, Ricoh Sustainable Development Award; Cameron McLaughlin, Teachers in Space award; Forest Lytle, second place, and Lydia Sharp, third place, in water studies, and both won the U.S. Stockholm Junior Water Prize; Maren Berglund, first place, physics and astronomy; Noah Corcoran, second place in cognitive psychology and sociology; Charlotte Schatz, second place in plant sciences growth and development; Ruby Harrison, second place, plant sciences physiology and pathology.

Scholarship recipients were: Abigail Woolls of Cape Elizabeth High School, Joshua Hicks and Abigail Gardner of Baxter Academy for Technology and Science, and Jacob Scrapchansky of Brunswick High School, full scholarships to University of Maine; Woolls, full scholarship to the University of Southern Maine; Berglund, Schatz, James Fowler of Maine Coast Waldorf School, and Hicks, Baxter Academy, $5,000 scholarship to University of New England; Fowler, Maine Coast Waldorf School, $1,000 scholarship to UMaine’s College of Engineering.

Greely runner-up

for Thomas Cup

Five Greely High School students were named runners-up last month in the Thomas College’s Thomas Cup competition for science, technology, engineering and innovation. Quinn Richter, Liam Gordan, Drew Flanders, Brody Gifford and former student Corbin Richter were members of the team Bruhzerker.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: