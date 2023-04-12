South Portland police are investigating a “suspicious” death at a residence on B Street in the Knightville neighborhood.

Police Chief Dan Ahern in a release said police officers responded to B Street around 1:47 p.m. Wednesday for reports of an unconscious man. Officers said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

South Portland Fire and Rescue emergency responders provided medical care at the scene before the male was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The person died at the hospital.

“Based on this preliminary investigation we cannot rule out foul play,” Ahern said.

The male’s name was not released pending notification of relatives. Detectives from South Portland and the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit are investigating.

