Struggling to find staff, Maine School Administrative District 75 hopes a job fair and wages hikes will help make a dent.

Two weeks ago, the Merrymeeting Adult Education Office hosted a job fair to employ new coaches, ed techs, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, admin assistants, substitute teachers and other support staff in Topsham, Bowdoin, Bowdoinham and Harpswell schools. Seventeen applicants had the chance to speak with school principals, department heads and human resources to review applications, job expectations and benefits packages.

To stay competitive with neighboring districts, the school board reopened a support staff contract to employ up to 200 people and has authorized a $1 hourly wage increase that will be retroactive back to Jan. 3, according to Superintendent Steve Connolly. He said the three positions the district is urgently hiring for are ed techs, substitute teachers and bus drivers.

The proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024 is $53 million — a 7.7% increase from last year. Budget documents indicate 70% of funds will go toward salaries and benefits. The budget for teachers will increase by 5.5%, or $1 million; ed techs by 10.3%, or $284,034; and groundskeepers/custodians by 8.5%, or $98,725.

The school board will vote on the proposed budget at an April 13 meeting.

“While it’s a difficult budget to present to taxpayers, the alternative is not having people to fill these roles,” said Connolly.

In addition to finding new support staff, the district will be looking to hire a new superintendent upon Connolly’s resignation in June. Connolly is the fifth superintendent in four years for SAD 75, but he said the district is already interviewing new candidates.

