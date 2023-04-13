Bowdoinham residents could see a 13% property tax hike as town officials weigh a budget that increases funding for emergency services, public works and recreation programs next year.

The proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024 is $3.9 million — a 48.7% increase from last year. Budget documents indicate EMS will increase by 319%. After spending months negotiating with North East Mobile Health Services, the Bowdoinham Select Board agreed to sign a $250,000 annual contract for ambulance services — a $200,000 price jump from last year.

The town agreed to the price increase after sitting down with local EMS providers and North East Chief Operating Officer Rick Petrie at a March 29 meeting, where Petrie explained the cost increases were due to staffing issues, ongoing repairs, costly equipment, rising fuel costs and low reimbursement rates from insurance companies.

For extra coverage and immediate EMS assistance in town, the board budgeted $72,800 for a full-time fire chief — a position that has consistently been a part-time post.

“We decided to remove the proposed $161,000 for any paramedicine costs or ambulance drivers,” said board member Allen Acker. “We did budget for a full-time fire chief to start planning and coordinating our transition to a paramedicine-type model in future years. My feeling on that is we may have new/additional state funding next year at this time that would allow us to start a new program without citizens incurring 100% of the direct cost in the municipal budget.”

In addition to EMS, the capital reserves budget will increase by 390%, which allocates $440,000 to public works projects for roads and paving. The third sizable budgetary increase for 2024 is a 61% hike in recreation services, which includes hiring a full-time recreation director at $53,040 for the year.

The potential 13% increase in Bowdoinham’s property taxes does not include the 2024 $53 million Maine School Administrative District 75 budget.

The Select Board will meet again at 6:30 p.m. April 25 for further budgetary discussions.

For more information, visit bowdoinham.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: