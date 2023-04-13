Send questions/comments to the editors.
A seven-run fifth inning propels Tampa Bay to a 9-3 win over Boston.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays tied Major League Baseball’s post-1900 record for 13 consecutive wins at a season’s start, rallying to beat the Boston Red Sox 9-3 Thursday behind a seven-run fifth inning that Harold Ramirez began and capped with doubles.
WHO: Angels (Sandoval 1-0) at Red Sox (Houck 2-0)
WHEN: 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay matched the 13-0 start of the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers. The only longer opening streak was a 20-0 start by the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association.
Playing before a crowd of 21,175, the largest at Tropicana Field since opening day, the Rays set a team record for consecutive wins at any point in a season by topping a 12-game run in June 2004.
Boston, held to four hits, has lost 13 straight games at the Trop.
