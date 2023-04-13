Tampa Bay’s Yandy Diaz, right, celebrates with Brandon Lowe after hitting a solo home run in the first inning Thursday afternoon against the Boston Red Sox in St. Petersburg, Fla. Lowe also homered, and the Rays rallied for their 13th straight win to open the season, 9-3. Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times via AP

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays tied Major League Baseball’s post-1900 record for 13 consecutive wins at a season’s start, rallying to beat the Boston Red Sox 9-3 Thursday behind a seven-run fifth inning that Harold Ramirez began and capped with doubles.

UP NEXT

WHO: Angels (Sandoval 1-0) at Red Sox (Houck 2-0)

WHEN: 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay matched the 13-0 start of the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers. The only longer opening streak was a 20-0 start by the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association.

Playing before a crowd of 21,175, the largest at Tropicana Field since opening day, the Rays set a team record for consecutive wins at any point in a season by topping a 12-game run in June 2004.

Boston, held to four hits, has lost 13 straight games at the Trop.

