Maine State Police closed Route 25 in Limington Thursday after a tractor-trailer carrying a load of firewood rolled over.

The tractor-trailer hit a guardrail and rolled over around 1:36 p.m., state police said in a tweet.

Their initial investigation indicated the driver became distracted. He was not seriously injured but a load of wood he was hauling spilled onto the roadway. The Maine Department of Transportation sent crews to the scene to assist with the cleanup.

Route 25 between Boothby Road and Hardscrabble Road will remain closed until further notice.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: