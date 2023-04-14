CLINTON – In the early morning hours of April 5, 2023, after a long life of giving to others, Nancy Ellen Harrington completed her earthly journey and returned to the Lord and her family that passed before her.

She was born on August 21, 1933 in Topsham, the daughter of Robert S. Welner and Martha (Marriner) Welner. She graduated from Morse High School and then went to the big city of Boston to study nursing. She graduated from Shepherd Gill School of Nursing in 1953 as an LPN. Her first job was at Maine General Hospital in Portland (Maine Medical Center).

On Oct. 12, 1956, she married Donald K. Harrington in a candle light ceremony at the Topsham Baptist Church. They initially settled into a small travel trailer on the Tedford Road in Topsham, located between both of their parents. She lived in many places with her husband, including Topsham, Freeport, and Owls Head. She eventually moved to Clinton in 1985, where she remained, living independently until shortly before her passing.

Nancy’s career path took many turns, from her early years in nursing, and dental office work, to a stay-at-home Mom, baking pies for the Smithfield General Store, an office supply sales person, and a long-term Mary Kay consultant, to name a few. Her outgoing personality and optimistic outlook made her succeed in all her endeavors. She was a lifelong member of Eastern Star, and supported her husband in the Masons and Shriners organizations.

One of her proudest accomplishments was her Outward Bound Adventure in her 40’s, when she lived in Owls Head. She tested her limits in life on a sail boat, living alone on an island, and jumping 30’ off a dock into the cold Atlantic Ocean.

Nancy’s life was one of giving back and supporting her family. She always volunteered: Clinton women’s auxiliary; working the dough boy booth at the Clinton fair; delivering meals to those in need and providing support to Clinton turkey pie suppers, among others.

She enjoyed travel and the outdoors. Taking trips to Ireland, Scotland, and Germany, camping with her husband and family, spending time at Prince Edward Island, and camps in Jackman and Guilford. She was also an avid Red Sox, Celtics, and Patriots, fan staying up “way to late” watching the games.

She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family. She set the example of how we should all live our lives, with faith, respecting and caring for others. She was so fortunate and happy to spend many days with her great-grandchildren, Stella, and Hank at her home in Clinton.

One of her favorite quotes from Robert Frost regarding life was, “In three words I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life. It goes on.” She also had favorite saying, “Deal with it, or get over it.” She was a force, the energizer bunny for most of her life, and an inspiration to all who loved, admired, and respected her.

Nancy was a woman of great faith, which guided her in this life. She was a member of the Brown Memorial United Methodist Church.

To those who knew Nancy well, they know that she was so much more than can be put into words. She was a great friend to everyone she knew. People cherished Nancy for her company, her conversation, her wisdom, and her wit. She had a way about her that was steady and made you feel calm in her presence.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband Donald, brother Robert Welner, sister Shirley and brother-in-law Donald Kenney. She is survived by her son Bruce and his wife Teresa; her grandchildren Dustin Harrington and his partner Sarah Lawler and her son Zephyr, Brittany Harrington and her partner Tim Colomy; her great grandchildren, Stella and Hank Harrington and their mother, Lindsay; her sister-in-law Mary Connor and her husband Jim, her nephews and nieces Greg Kenney (Sherry), Wayne Kenney (Lori), Katie Barnes (Brett), Robbie Welner (Jolie), Allison Murray (Gary), Joey Murray (Geetha); great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews; cousins; and many, many loving friends.

Her life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on April 22, 2023 at Brown Memorial United Methodist Church at 36 Church St. in Clinton. A reception will be held directly following the service at the church. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Her family would like to thank her caregiver Emily, the staff at MaineGeneral in Augusta, and the Comfort Care staff at Glenridge in Augusta for the caring and loving way she was taken care of.

Contributions may be made to the:

Clinton Lions Club

c/o Jay Galusha

P.O. Box 339

Clinton, ME 04927 or to:

MaineGeneral Hospice

21 Enterprise Dr.

Augusta, ME 04330

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous