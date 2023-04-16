This week’s poem, Philip Carlsen’s “Loop Artist,” is a “rhopalic sestina”: Carlsen takes the classic form of the sestina, which repeats the same six words over six stanzas, and crafts each stanza such that each line has one more syllable than the last. I love the cyclical rhythm and build that this creates. It’s perfect for a poem about a musician who works in loops – laying down a line of music and playing it back, then another, and another, and gradually layering the tune forward.

Carlsen is a composer and cellist who taught music at the University of Maine at Farmington from 1982 until his retirement in 2015. His poetry has appeared in Off the Coast, The Found Poetry Review, the Ekphrastic Review, and elsewhere, including previously in Deep Water. He lives in South Portland with his wife, the poet Jeri Theriault.

Loop Artist (a rhopalic sestina)

By Philip Carlsen

Toe

tap, timed

precisely,

grabs the long string

of notes we watched him

pluck, preserving a loop,

looped

end to

start—a hymn

to second time

around. The six strings’

driving riff, precisely,

sly-

ly looped,

lays down strong

thumping beats. Toes

poised, slim hips move, timed

to the groove. His ease—him,

Advertisement

him!—

eas’ly

shaping time

into clean loops.

He nods his head, toes

tapping, fingers the strings,

strings

anthems

from one to

the precisely

placed next rolling loop

of sound, arresting time.

Time

stops. Strings

of notes loop

endlessly, hum-

drumming, precisely

fixed, lockstep concerto,

timed to

precisely string

us to him, rapt in loops.

Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. ”Loop Artist,” © 2015 by Philip Carlsen, appears by permission of the author.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: