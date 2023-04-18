The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services, which oversees the legal defense of low-income Mainers, has taken steps to hire a new executive director.

The announcement came after an emergency meeting Tuesday morning, most of which was closed to the public. Commissioners did not disclose who they had selected. Chair Joshua Tardy said the pick was the result of a search committee’s work before directing the agency’s deputy director to make an offer.

The commission’s current director, Justin Andrus, announced earlier this year he had plans to leave the position by June 30. He shared his impending resignation in an email that he sent to private attorneys who work with the commission to represent low-income Mainers.

Andrus had recently agreed to become the temporary head of their new rural defender’s unit, which employs five of the state’s first public defense attorneys and began work in late 2022. In doing so, the commission allowed Andrus to step back some from his work as executive director.

Their lead attorney, Seth Levy, resigned on Jan. 20, saying the job was not what he expected but that he was still optimistic for the future of public defense in Maine.

Other than the rural defenders’ unit, the commission uses assigned private attorneys and contract counsel to provide representation to indigent criminal defendants, juvenile defendants, parents in child protective cases, and people facing involuntary commitment to a psychiatric hospital. The commission does not provide representation to people in other types of cases, such as divorce, eviction, foreclosure or small claims.

Tardy did not immediately return a call requesting information on the commission’s plans to hire a new director after Tuesday’s meeting.

