Books/Authors

April 26

Anne Weber author talk: Maine author of “A Pencil in his Pocket,” 6:30 p.m., North Gorham Public Library, 2 Standish Neck Road, Gorham. north-gorham.lib.me.us

Poetry

April 21

Poetry at Pondicherry: Workshop for kids and families, 3 p.m., Pondicherry Park, Depot St., Bridgton. RSVP at 647-2472 or [email protected] bridgtonlibrary.org

Poetry at BPL: Adult workshop, 6 p.m., Bridgton Public Library, 1 Church St., Bridgton. RSVP at 647-2472 or [email protected] bridgtonlibrary.org

Theater

April 21-29

Advertisement

“Ice Glen”: 7:30 p.m.; 2:30 p.m. April 23, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills in Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org

April 27-30

“Grease”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $25; $23 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org

April 28 & 29

Portland Ballet’s “Sylvia”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. $12-$34. portlandballet.org

Film

April 20

Advertisement

“Rumble” (2021): Rated PG, 1o:30 a.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

“Alice, Darling” (2022): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

“Here Today” (2021): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

April 22

“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” (2022): Rated PG, 1o:30 a.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

“Tyson’s Run” (2022): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Advertisement

April 25

“Requiem for a Heavyweight” (1962): 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

April 27

“No Impact Man” (2008): 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” (2022): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Music

April 20

Advertisement

Aaron Nadeau: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

April 21

The Renovators: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

King Memphis: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Osher Jazz Ensemble: 7:30 p.m., USM Corthell Concert Hall, 13 University Way, Gorham. $10; $5 seniors, students and USM employees and alumni. usm.maine.edu/music

Johnny Clay Shanks: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Advertisement

April 22

Bonnie Edwards and Practical Cats: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

12/OC: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Jake Blount, Nic Gareiss, Laurel Premo: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield. $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

April 23

Sunday Brunch with Sean Mencher: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Advertisement

American Ride: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

April 26

Los Lawnchairos: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

April 27

Cumberland Crossing: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Jimmy Macisso: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Advertisement

April 28

Flash Allen: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Juke Joint Devils: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

USM Vocal Jazz Ensemble: 7:30 p.m., Corthell Concert Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. $10; $5 students, seniors, USM employees/alumni. usm.maine.edu/music

13Black: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Dar Williams: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield. $40. stonemountainartscenter.com

Other events

April 22

Southern Maine Model Railroad Club Train Show: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. $5; free under 12. southernmainemrc.wordpress.com

April 28

Spiritual medium gallery readings: 7 p.m., Saccarappa Lodge, 573 Main St., Westbrook. $15. portlandspiritualistchurch.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: