A badly decomposed body was found floating in the Presumpscot River in Falmouth on Thursday evening, according to Falmouth police.

Falmouth Police Chief John Kilbride told News Center Maine that a fisherman noticed the body floating in a small inlet where he was fishing off Gray Road. The fisherman notified authorities around 6:30 p.m.

In a brief statement, Kilbride said the body was “decomposed with no distinctive or identifiable features.”

Kilbride said his department will be working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to identify the body and determine the cause of death.