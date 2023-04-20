NEW HIRES

Water and environment consulting firm Woodard & Curran has hired Chaly Jo Moyen into a newly created position, chief strategy officer. Moyen will oversee the Portland-based company’s strategic planning, business development, research and other functions. She comes to the firm from a similar role at Conagra Brands, and previously was a senior vice president at The Coca-Cola Co. Moyen holds a graduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania and an undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia.

Prudence Ferreira has joined the Portland office of engineering firm Thornton Tomasetti. She heads up the office’s passive buildings consulting team, assisting clients with passive certification, feasibility studies, compliance modeling and other functions. Ferreira has more than 14 years of experience, and comes to Thorton Tomasetti from BR+A Consulting Engineers.

Jackson Baumann has joined Falmouth-based Compass Commercial Brokers. He is currently completing his studies at the University of Maine Business School, and has previously worked with Compass as an intern and a broker assistant. In addition, Baumann has worked for L.L. Bean and The Orvis Co. as a fishing expert.

The Portland Recovery Community Center has made three new hires.

• Justin Judkins joined PRCC as a peer recovery support specialist. In his new role, Judkins provides mentoring and guidance to visitors and members. He previously worked for Maine Lift as a driver and was a field service technician for WildcoPES.

Advertisement

• Hanul Moon joined the PRCC staff as outreach coordinator for the World Recovery Café project. Moon brings professional experience in project management and team leadership to her new role.

• Kiesha Sellers also joined the PRCC staff as a kitchen coordinator for the World Recovery Café. Sellers brings extensive experience as a chef including work at the White House.

Limber, a health and wellness facility in Falmouth, has added Dr. Scott Marr to its clinical team. Marr brings over 20 years of experience in sports medicine to his role and is certified in diagnostic and procedural musculoskeletal ultrasound.

Jay Hood has been named chief lending officer of Machias Savings Bank, filling the role previously occupied by Chris Fitzpatrick, who now serves as executive vice president, business banking, and announced his retirement later this year. Hood worked most recently as senior vice president, regional commercial banking manager, at NBT Bank. He also held similar roles at Georgetown Bank as well as commercial lending roles at People’s United. He earned a bachelor’s degree from North Park University.

Portland-based law firm Schwartz & Schwartz P.A. has added Haley K. Hunter to its attorney team. Hunter graduated summa cum laude from the University of Maine and received her J.D. cum laude from the University of Maine School of Law. Prior to joining Schwartz & Schwartz, she worked at a law firm in Auburn.

PROMOTIONS

Advertisement

Emily Davis was promoted to program manager at the Portland Recovery Community Center. In her new role, Davis will manage and oversee PRCC’s daily operations and recovery support services. Davis joined PRCC in February 2022 as a volunteer coordinator, a role in which she led planning for events including PRCC’s annual Rally for Recovery. Davis holds a degree in business management from Fisher College in Boston. She previously managed a women’s recovery residence and co-founded several startup companies in Maine.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Erin Oldham has joined the board of Hope Acts, a Portland-based nonprofit that serves asylum seekers with housing and other needs. Oldham is an entrepreneur with 25 years of experience in research prior to entering the field of real estate in 2017. She works as an associate broker with Portside Real Estate Group, and holds a Ph.D. in education and psychology.

News for “On the Move” can be submitted to [email protected] or via the Press Herald’s online submission form.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: