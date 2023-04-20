Spencer Carpenter pitched five scoreless innings and hit an RBI double as Wells opened its baseball season with a 4-1 win Thursday against Greely, in Cumberland.

Carpenter’s double gave Wells a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. Ayden Collins and Keith Ramsey smacked back-to-back RBI doubles in the seventh as Wells added three runs to make it 4-0.

Rider Simpson broke up the shutout in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI single – his second hit of the game. Wes Piper also had two hits for Greely (1-1), while Keeler Vogt took the loss despite allowing only one run.

YORK 8, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 4: John Jacobsohn went 2 for 3 with two RBI and allowed just two hits over four innings to lead the Wildcats (1-0) past the Raiders (0-2) in York.

Ben Brown hit a double and a single for York, and Bradley Carr reach base four times, going 2 for 2 with two walks.

Edgar Real had a pair of hits for Fryeburg.

FREEPORT 11, MORSE 1: The Falcons (1-1) scored nine runs in he sixth inning to pull away from the Shipbuilders (1-1) in Freeport.

Thomas Roy, Aidan Heath and Aaron Converse had two hits apiece for Freeport. Arlo Boutureira allowed five hits over four innings, and Converse added two inning of hitless relief.

Ashford Hays had a hit and an RBI for Morse.

LAWRENCE 12, OCEANSIDE 1: Ben Ryder threw a one-hitter and struck out five as the Bulldogs (2-0) beat the Mariners (0-2) in Rockland.

Michael Hamlin had two hits and three RBI for Lawrence. Parker Higgins contributed a pair of doubles

softBALL

GREELY 8, WELLS 6: Samantha Santerre singled home the go-ahead run in the third inning, Mia Stewart followed with a two-run double, and the Rangers (1-1) held off a comeback by the Warriors (0-1) in Cumberland.

Santerre finished with two hits, and Avery Butler and Sophie Smith each had an RBI for Greely. Butler was the winning pitcher.

Payton Fazzina led Wells with three hits and four stolen bases. Chloe Charbonneau had two hits.

MORSE 11, FREEPORT 0: Camdyn Johnson struck out 14 and allowed just two hits as the Shipbuilders (2-0) blanked the Falcons (1-1) in Freeport.

Sophia Barber recorded two hits and two RBI.

Norah Albertini hit a double for Freeport.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

THORNTON ACADEMY 12, SCARBOROUGH 7: Morgan Bolduc scored five goals to lead the Golden Trojans (1-1) to a win at Scarborough (0-1).

Ayala Littlefield added three goals and Natalie Hilton finished with two.

The Red Storm got two goals apiece from Fiona Betters and Jaya Sahney.

SANFORD 8, SOUTH PORTLAND 3: Emerson Tolpin netted five goals to help the Spartans (3-0) top the Red Riots (0-2) in South Portland.

Sadie Sevigny added a pair of goals and Kaylynne Hessler scored the other for Sanford.

South Portland got two goals from Lauren Steady and one from Rain Jordan.

KENNEBUNK 15, GORHAM 4: Ruby Sliwkowski notched seven goals and an assist, leading Kennebunk (3-0) to a victory over visiting Gorham (0-1).

Ivy Armentrout and Mara Muse each tallied two goals and two assists. Camdyn Keenan also scored twice, and Sophia Notine and Helen Kennie were the other Kennebunk goal scorers. Elizabeth Hayes made four saves for the hosts.

Ellie Gay scored three goals and Giselle Doucette chipped in one for Gorham.

MARSHWOOD 13, MASSABESIC 1: Sarah Theriault led the Hawks (1-1) with four goals in a win over the Mustangs (0-2) at South Berwick.

Hadley Prewitt and Izzy Young each had two goals and two assists, and Lindley Gori chipped in with a goal and four assists. Lauren Walker made seven saves for Marshwood.

Mackenzie Nason scored for Massabesic, and Taylor Lombard stopped nine shots.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

DEERING 11, TRAIP ACADEMY 5: Andrew Burke led the Rams (2-0) with five goals and two assists, and Corbin Burke chipped in two goals and one assist in a win over the Rangers (2-1) at Portland.

Vinny Cavallaro made 10 saves for Deering.

Tucker Johnson led Traip with two goals.

