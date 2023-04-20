New England Clean Energy Connect has a legal basis to resume construction on its stalled electricity transmission line, a jury ruled on Thursday, handing the Central Maine Power affiliate a major victory in its bid to complete one of Maine’s most controversial energy projects in decades.

The nine-member jury began deliberating Wednesday afternoon. After seven days of conflicting testimony and hundreds of email and document exhibits, the verdict came down to a yes or no answer from at least six of the jurors to this question from Judge Michael Duddy:

“Have Avangrid Networks Inc. and NECEC Transmission LLC proved to you by a preponderance of evidence that they undertook significant, visible construction on the project in good faith prior to the enactment of the initiative, meaning that said construction was made in reliance of the (Public Utilities Commission permit), before November 2, 2021, and according to a schedule that was not created or expedited for the purpose of a vested rights claims?”

All nine jurors voted yes.

The decision comes eight months after the Maine Supreme Judicial Court sent the case, called NECEC Transmission LLC et al. v. Bureau of Parks and Lands et al., back to Duddy at the state’s Business and Consumer court in Portland. The lower court had to determine whether the company had gained property rights to build in the corridor, a legal doctrine called vested rights, despite a retroactive law stemming from a 2021 ballot question aimed at killing the project.

Work has been on hold since a Department of Environmental Protection stop-work order was issued soon after the referendum.

This story will be updated.

