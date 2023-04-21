World leaders called on Sudan’s rival armed forces to commit to a cease-fire for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr on Friday after a week of fighting that has rocked the country and killed at least 400 people.

Fighting at the airports has prevented any kind of evacuation so far even as governments including the United States have sent planes and troops to Sudan’s neighbors in preparation for extricating their citizens.

Thousands of Sudanese have been injured and trapped in the power struggle between the army chief, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The RSF said early Friday that it agreed to a 72-hour cease-fire for the holiday, which marks the end of Ramadan, but residents reported gunfire and shelling in the capital, Khartoum, as morning Eid prayers began.

The army said in a statement that it had moved to “the stage of gradual cleansing of the hotbeds of rebel groups” around the capital.

In a speech posted online earlier on Friday, Burhan made no mention of a cease-fire. He said he was confident that the army would prevail to ensure “the country’s security and unity and allow a safe transition to civilian rule.”

The RSF said it sought to achieve people’s aspirations of “democracy and the rule of law.” But the comments from two factions firing at each other in the streets rang hollow for many Sudanese who have sheltered from the heavy weapons for days.

The warring generals were once allied, seizing power in a 2021 coup that deposed the country’s short-lived civilian government and derailed its democratic transition after long-ruling dictator Omar Hassan al-Bashir was deposed. Tensions between the two generals erupted last weekend amid divisions over a draft power-sharing deal.

Attempts to implement temporary cease-fires have failed.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with the two generals ahead of Eid, urging them to agree to a cease-fire for the holiday at least until Sunday.

“Instead of waking up to the call to prayer, people in Khartoum again woke up to heavy fighting,” the Norwegian ambassador tweeted early Friday. “It is deeply sad & awful that it is this way. It should be a day of joy and togetherness, not war.”

Street battles have prevented ambulances from retrieving the dead and medics from delivering aid, and the conflict has pushed the United Nations to halt most operations around the country as aid workers come under attack. Many residents have had to hide at home while enduring power cuts and dwindling food supplies; some have tried to find a way out while braving the danger of gunfire as well as checkpoints and military vehicles.

In the war-ravaged Darfur in western Sudan, between 10,000 and 20,000 people are estimated to have fled into neighboring Chad.

“We are seeing that the refugees arriving over the border are traumatized and are arriving with very little provisions,” Aleksandra Roulet-Cimpric, the director in Chad for the International Rescue Committee, said in a news release Friday. “The greatest need is for health services as well as water, sanitation, hygiene and protection services, particularly for women and girls.”

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres also appealed for a cease-fire to allow civilians to reach safety, and the World Health Organization called for a pause to allow it to deliver medical supplies. Most of the major hospitals in the capital have closed because they were hit or could not be resupplied.

Farhan Aziz Haq, a spokesman for Guterres, said the United Nations has not been able to evacuate any of its staff from the country, “given the level of fighting on the ground.”

“During some lulls in fighting, we have been able to move some personnel to safer locations within Sudan,” he said.

Biden administration officials said the Defense Department was preparing troops near Sudan in case U.S. diplomatic and other personnel needed emergency evacuation.

The State Department has been instructing American citizens in Sudan to remain indoors and avoid travel to the U.S. Embassy. “We are offering assessments about security measures and other precautions,” said State Department spokesman Vedant Patel.

The U.S. government is not undertaking an evacuation of citizens. Such an operation would be too dangerous while the Khartoum International Airport and Sudan’s border with Chad remained closed, Patel said.

Some 16,000 Americans, many of them dual nationals, are in Sudan, according to a U.S. official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information.

Despite the risks, the department has not ruled out the possibility of an evacuation mission to rescue U.S. personnel. Biden administration officials are quick to point out that the situation in Sudan differs significantly from the evacuation of U.S. personnel from Afghanistan in 2021. As the administration comes under continued criticism in Congress over the chaotic nature of the withdrawal there, it is keen to avoid parallels.

With Khartoum’s airport closed, South Korea said Friday that it sent a military aircraft to a U.S. base in Djibouti, where the plane will be on standby to evacuate 26 nationals who are in Sudan. Japan’s defense minister on Thursday also ordered military aircraft sent to Djibouti to be ready for an evacuation of around 60 Japanese nationals from Sudan, and the Netherlands sent aircraft to Jordan, according to the Associated Press.

Germany is in contact with other governments to discuss plans to evacuate its citizens from Sudan. The number of Germans in the country is in the hundreds, said Christofer Burger, the German Foreign Ministry spokesman, in a briefing Friday.

– – –

The Washington Post’s Min Joo Kim in Seoul, Karen DeYoung in Washington and Kate Brady in Berlin contributed to this report.