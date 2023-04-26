The news is so somber and serious these days that the chance to see and hear good, hilarious comedy is a unique event.
The musical “How Rude” at the intimate Footlights Theatre in Falmouth provides that wonderful opportunity. Light, a bit ribald but not “modern crude,” the production moves at a brisk, smooth pace, all in great humor, with many hearty laughs. Go catch it while you can.
John Roediger
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.