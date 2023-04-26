The news is so somber and serious these days that the chance to see and hear good, hilarious comedy is a unique event.

The musical “How Rude” at the intimate Footlights Theatre in Falmouth provides that wonderful opportunity. Light, a bit ribald but not “modern crude,” the production moves at a brisk, smooth pace, all in great humor, with many hearty laughs. Go catch it while you can.

John Roediger

South Portland

