It is staggering to me that America is the only country in the world that not only allows its people to shoot and kill its children but it also allows its state and federal governments to stand by and refuse to do anything serious about it. Murder in plain sight and with war-efficient assault rifles, no less.
While taking a leisurely drive through the Sanford-Springvale area a couple of weekends ago, we passed a low brick building with a parking lot full of cars. I thought there was a church service, but the sign said it was for a gun show and sale. This was on Easter Sunday.
America the Great?
Gael May McKibben
Portland
