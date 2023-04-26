Thank you for reporting on the contents of the Pentagon leaks and not just the alleged leaker. The April 16 article (“Pentagon leak details reservations for support of Ukraine by some U.S. allies”) was a starter but did not capture two other important takeaways: that U.S. special forces military personnel are in Ukraine and that military advisers have qualified the war as a “stalemate.” These are crucial points the Biden administration and military have been hiding.

Congress has not declared war and yet U.S. troops are on the ground in Ukraine. Stalemate means “no winner.” That means our leaders know the only option is diplomacy and yet they are spending billions of taxpayers’ dollars to arm Ukraine in a war they know will have no winner.

I object to the spending, the secrecy and to Congress’ refusal to assert its power to prevent such abuses of power. I demand Maine’s congressional delegation call for immediate negotiations; we know diplomacy is the only answer to what the insiders have determined to be a stalemate. Otherwise, our government will intentionally be supporting endless war.

Paul Cunningham

South Portland

