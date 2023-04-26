MaineHealth will no longer require masking at its hospitals or clinics starting Monday.

The new mask-optional policy will apply to health care workers, patients and visitors.

MaineHealth is the parent organization of Maine Medical Center in Portland, seven other Maine hospitals and a large network of outpatient clinics, urgent care centers and other health care services. MaineHealth is the largest health care organization in Maine.

According to a MaineHealth news release, “anyone may choose to mask at their discretion” and masks will be available for anyone who wants to wear one.

Patients may still ask health care workers to mask for face-to-face encounters, and masks will still be required in “areas and circumstances where appropriate” such as “interactions with COVID-positive patients.”

“Masking has been invaluable in preventing transmission of various illnesses, and we encourage everyone who is experiencing respiratory symptoms to stay home or, at the very least, mask. We will have masks available for all who wish to use them,” said Dr. Dora Anne Mills, MaineHealth’s Chief Health Improvement Officer. “We believe that this change will be very beneficial to communications between our care team members and our patients, and will overall help with our provision of care at all levels.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic – which began in March, 2020 – has eased, so have restrictions on gatherings, and required masking. Health care settings were one of the last areas where masking was required.

Northern Light Health, the second-largest health care organization in Maine, rescinded its masking requirement last week.

