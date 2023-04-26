Hires, promotions, appointments

Andrew Lardie was appointed interim executive director at Brunswick-based Tedford Housing, a nonprofit that provides shelter, programs and services for unhoused people in the Midcoast.

Lindsay Dale has joined Maine Medical Partners Women’s Health, in the obstetrics and gynecology department, Catherine Monigan joined Maine Medical Partners Neurology in Scarborough and Lily Wang joined Maine Medical Partners Urology.

Prudence Ferreira joined engineering consulting firm Thornton Tomasetti as vice president of their sustainability practice at their Portland office.

Attorney Haley K. Hunter joined law firm Schwartz & Schwartz at their Portland office.

Recognition

Seth Ball, therapy tech specialist at New England Rehabilitation Hospital of Portland, was named the hospital’s 2022 Employee of the Year.

