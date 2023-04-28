Singer-songwriter Ellis Paul will appear at the UUCB Concerts for a Cause concert series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the UU Church in Brunswick. He will be accompanied by Radoslav Lorkovic on piano and vocals. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Brunswick Area Teen Center and Maine Family Planning.

Ellis Paul’s anniversary tour with Radoslav Lorković showcases songs from his forthcoming new album “55.” Paul is a popular singer-songwriter who is an astute storyteller with a strong stage presence. Lorković is a Croatian-born and classically trained folk and blues musician known in particular for his extraordinary flair on the piano and accordion.

Though some may refer to Paul as a folk singer, he is more, for lack of a better word, a singular storyteller, a musician whose words reach out from inside and yet also express the feelings, thoughts, and sensibilities that most people can relate to in one way or another, regardless of age or upbringing.

His songs have appeared in several blockbuster films — “Me, Myself, and Irene,” “Shallow Hal,” “Hall Pass” — and have been covered by award winning country artists including Sugarland, Kristian Bush and Jack Ingram. Through a steady succession of albums of his own – 23 releases so far – and a constant touring presence around the world, Paul’s audience has grown into a loyal legion of fans.

Along the way, he has picked up awards including the prestigious Kerrville New Folk Award, 15 Boston Music Awards, Aan honorary doctorate from the University of Maine, the 2019 International Acoustic Music Awards Artist of the Year and, most recently, his album “The Storyteller’s Suitcase” was named the 2019 NERFA Album of the Year. In 2014 Paul was inducted into the Maine Music Hall of Fame.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Students/Children $10. Available at the church office, Gulf of Maine Books, or online at ticketstripe.com/ellispaul

