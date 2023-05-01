After sweeping the Northern New England regional SeaPerch aquatic robotics competition last month, three Mt. Ararat High School Science Club members have advanced to the next stage of the International SeaPerch Challenge, representing Maine at the University of Maryland on May 13.

Using 3D printed parts, flexible plastic piping, foam and motors, Mt. Ararat students Ethan Hanna, Charles Scribner and Paige Swanson engineered remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for underwater exploration. Working diligently on their perspective robots since November of 2022, all three students took home first-place awards in various categories at regional competitions in April.

Working as a two-person team, Hanna and Scribner won first place for their performance in the obstacle course and technical design categories, while Swanson, competing solo, won first in the mission challenge category.

“I enjoy science because it gives a deeper meaning to the world,” Swanson said. “Science explains why things are the way they are, and I can apply what I learn to everything around me.”

The SeaPerch STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) program was established in 2011 with the goal of giving students the tools to become successful engineers. Engaging with schools in all 50 states and over 35 countries, the program has an estimated 250,000 participants each year, according to its website.

Mt. Ararat Science Club Advisor Glenn Evans said students are judged on their robot’s ability to navigate an underwater obstacle course of hoops, a mission challenge requiring the bot to manipulate and move items, a technical design report, and a video explaining their engineering process. He said this year there are 160 teams competing at the international competition.

In preparation, Hanna, Scribner and Swanson have combined the best design aspects of their robots to build an entirely new one.

“In order to make the robot as light as possible, we used a lighter pipe,” Scribner said. “This caused a design challenge that we were able to solve with a 3D-printed part that we created.”

Evans said his students also improved the bot’s motor to give it more power, added mesh netting to help carry weighted items and adjusted tools on the front to move objects out of its way.

Both Swanson and Scribner said they have had fun preparing for the competition because of their passion for science.

“The aspect of science that I’ve always loved most is environmental science and the interaction between humans and the natural world, but I also enjoy applied science and engineering like we use in SeaPerch,” Scribner said.

Evans said he is proud of his students and knows they are excited to compete in Maryland, but the trip will cost the club $6,100 for travel and hotels. To raise money, he said his students have acquired sponsorships with local businesses and created a GoFundMe page. So far, they have raised almost $4,000. Evans said if his team does not meet their fundraising goal, they will ask for financial assistance from Mt. Ararat High School.

To donate to the science club robotics team, visit gofundme.com.

