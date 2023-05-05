RICHMOND – Albert Landry Jr, passed away unexpectedly on April 22, 2023. He was born Feb 4, 1975, in Bristol, Conn., the son of Albert and Doreen Landry. The family moved to Fort Kent, Maine where he grew up and graduated from Fort Kent Community High School. He later moved down state and resided in Richmond at the time of his passing.

He will forever be remembered by his family and friends for his love of the woods, nature, animals, and carpentry/woodworking. He was an amazing craftsman who made beautiful creations that will be cherished by his family for generations to come.

He is survived by his parents Albert Sr. and Doreen Landry of Richmond; sister Dianne Roberge, her husband Matthew and nephew Brendan, all of Richmond; brother Daniel Landry, his wife Shannon and nephew Ethan, all of Brunswick, brother Frank Palmer and niece Alexis of Winslow; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date to be announced by the family.

Donations in lieu of

flowers can be made in

his memory to:

an animal shelter

closest to you

