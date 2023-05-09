DRESDEN -Julia A. Martin, 78, passed away at her home, after a long battle with COPD on April 8, 2023.

She was born May 10, 1944, and adopted by Ceylon and Ethel Badore. Julia grew up in Bath attending Morse High School.

Julia was set up on a date with Robert Martin, from Gardiner and they married in June of 1963 and would have celebrated their 60th anniversary this summer. Together they have four children; Lorna Martin Jarboe and her husband Chris of New Hampshire, Michael Martin of Dresden, Darleen Martin Hidde and her husband Ron of Maryland and Judy Martin of Bath.

She was a special Grammie to Erica, Hayden, Leah, Ashley, Abbey, Daniel, Grace and Juliana. And great grandmother to Emma, Ayla, Jacelyn and two great-grandsons due in July.

Julia loved to cook and take care of people, especially those she loved. Her famous spaghetti sauce, Mac and cheese or pasta salad was a high request at gatherings. She spent time volunteering at The Neighborhood Cafe creating meals for the community. She loved to bake, even if they didn’t come out quite right. That would not deter her and she would try again, laughing off any “boo-boo’s”. She also enjoyed her coffee gals group of friends as they would gather to sip coffee, chat and share many laughs. She was well known for her spunky nature and her love of pulling a good prank!

As an avid animal lover you never knew what pet to expect next: Cats, dogs, turtles, parrots, fish. If it needed a home she was willing to give it one. She adored her wild birds and you could expect a full report on the happenings at her bird feeders.

Julia was a 14 year member of the Legion Ladies Auxiliary Richmond, Maine, where she received a certificate outstanding support for Maine veterans home volunteer.

We would like to extend our thanks to Chans home health and hospice for their excellent care and support to Julia and her family. A special thank you to her Niece, Carol and her partner Eric for the many answered emergency calls, meals and support to both Julia and Bob.

To Lorna, without you her wish would not have been able to be met.

There are not enough words to show the appreciation for this selfless gift.

There will be an informal graveside service at Forest Hill cemetery in Dresden on May 20, at 11 a.m. We welcome attendees to share a memory, story or other remembrance of Julia. We will then gather at Richmond Senior Citizens Center, 314 Front St., Richmond.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, Maine 04357.

