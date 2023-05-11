The Portland Diocese’s Bishop Robert Deeley has announced seven new priest assignments and two retirements, all effective July 5.

The Rev. Patrick Agbodi, Society of African Missions, is leaving his current post as parochial vicar of All Saints Parish in Brunswick to be the appointed administrator of Corpus Christi Parish (St. John the Baptist Church in Winslow and Notre Dame du Perpetual Secours Church in Waterville). Agbodi was ordained to the priesthood on July 1, 2000, at St. Patrick Church in Asaba, Nigeria. Since his ordination, he has served as a parish priest in Liberia, Nigeria and Tanzania, where he also served as a director of vocations and vice regional superior. Since his arrival in Maine, he has served in Augusta and at All Saints Parish.

The Rev. Emile Dubé has been appointed rector of St. Ignatius Chapel in Northeast Harbor. This appointment is in addition to his current assignments as pastor of the Parish of the Transfiguration of the Lord (Holy Redeemer Church, Bar Harbor; St. Peter Church, Manset; Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Little Cranberry Island), Stella Maris Parish (St. Vincent de Paul Church, Bucksport; Our Lady of Holy Hope Church, Castine; St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Stonington) and St. Joseph Parish (St. Joseph Church, Ellsworth; Blue Hill Mission, Blue Hill; Our Lady of the Lake Church, Dedham; St. Margaret Church, Winter Harbor). Since his ordination on May 26, 2012, he has served in Caribou, Brunswick, Dexter, Dover-Foxcroft, Milo, Pittsfield and in his current parish assignments.

The Rev. Roland Berngeh has been appointed administrator of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish (Immaculate Conception Church, Calais; St. Anne Church, Perry; St. Ann Church, Indian Township; St. James the Greater Church, Baileyville; St. John the Evangelist Church, Pembroke; and St. Joseph Church, Eastport). Berngeh is currently parochial vicar at Stella Maris Parish in Bucksport, St. Joseph Parish in Ellsworth and Parish of the Transfiguration of the Lord in Bar Harbor.

The Rev. Hyacinth Fornkwa has been appointed administrator of Holy Spirit Parish (St. Martha Church, Kennebunk; St. Mary Church, Wells; All Saints Church, Ogunquit). Fornkwa is currently administrator of Holy Family Parish in Greenville and St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Jackman.

The Rev. Selvaraj Kasi, HGN, has been appointed administrator of Holy Family Parish in Greenville and St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Jackman. Kasi is currently parochial vicar of the Portland Peninsula and Island Parishes.

The Rev. Joseph Lukong has been appointed parochial vicar at Parish of the Transfiguration of the Lord (Holy Redeemer Church, Bar Harbor; St. Peter Church, Manset; Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Little Cranberry Island), Stella Maris Parish (St. Vincent de Paul Church, Bucksport; Our Lady of Holy Hope Church, Castine; St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Stonington) and St. Joseph Parish (St. Joseph Church, Ellsworth; Blue Hill Mission, Blue Hill; Our Lady of the Lake Church, Dedham; St. Margaret Church, Winter Harbor). Lukong has been in residence at Stella Maris Parish since his arrival in Maine.

The Rev. Brad Morin has been appointed director of vocations for the Diocese of Portland and parochial vicar of Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord (Holy Family Church, Old Town; Our Lady of Wisdom Church, Orono; St. Ann Church, Bradley; St. Ann Church, Indian Island). Morin is currently pastor of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish in Calais.

The Rev. Daniel Baillargeon, pastor of Corpus Christi Parish (Notre Dame de Perpetual Secours Church in Waterville and St. John the Baptist Church in Winslow), is retiring from active ministry. Baillargeon was ordained to the priesthood on May 26, 2007, at Holy Family Church in his native Old Town. Since his ordination, he has served in Waterville, Winslow, Fairfield, Vassalboro, Oakland, Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Lyman, Biddeford, Bangor, Brewer, Hampden and Winterport.

The Rev. Fredrick Morse, pastor of Holy Spirit Parish (St. Martha Church, Kennebunk; St. Mary Church, Wells; All Saints Church, Ogunquit), is retiring from active ministry. Morse was ordained to the priesthood on June 24, 1995, at St. John Church in his native Bangor. Since his ordination, he has served in Wells, Kennebunk, Ogunquit, Brunswick, Bath, Boothbay Harbor, Richmond, Newcastle, Harpswell, Fort Kent, Daigle, South Portland, Portland and Peaks Island. He has also served as chaplain at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

