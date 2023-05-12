BRIDGTON – There will be a graveside service for David Goldrup of Bridgton, who passed away Nov. 15, 2022, at the Webster Cemetery in Freeport on Saturday, May 27 at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Bridgton.

