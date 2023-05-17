BRUNSWICK – Maurice “Moe” Wilfred Pelletier, 82, Born on Feb. 10, 1941, to Joseph E. and Jeannette F. Cloutier Pelletier, Moe was a lifelong resident of Brunswick, Maine, who returned to his creator on May 12, 2023.

He attended St. Louis’ Home for Boys, graduated from St. John’s Catholic School in 1957, and Brunswick High School in 1961, where he served as Equipment Manager for various sports teams.

Moe was employed at the Maine Shoe Corporation from 1961 to 1966, followed by a forty-year career with Cottle’s/Shop ‘n Save/Hannaford’s as a clerk in the Grocery, Dairy, and Produce departments, retiring in 2006.

An avid follower of the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, the Sea Dogs, collegiate basketball (especially March Madness and the UConn Huskies), track, tennis, and candlepin bowling, he bowled on several Knights of Columbus’ spring and winter leagues at the Bowling Bowl in Brunswick.

He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church of All Saints Parish, serving as an Usher and Collector and the Third Order of Mary. Everyone who knew Moe knew he was a 59-year member of Father Sekenger Council 1947 of the Knights of Columbus, holding the offices of Outside and Inside Guard and Faithful Purser. He was incredibly proud of his stature as a 4th Degree Knight and member of the Honor Guard.

Moe felt most accomplished when he was volunteering. He delivered Meals on Wheels, and for over forty years, he was a dishwasher for the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention program. As a Knight of Columbus, he worked the weekly Bingos, the monthly breakfasts, and the annual family picnics and served as a Security Guard at St. John’s bazaars. He received the 1991 Maine State Council Knights of Columbus Appreciation Award, and he was recognized by the Disabled American Veterans for “dedicated care to hospitalized veterans” as a member of Operation Wheelchair at the Togus Veterans Hospital. He supported Ana Sicay Vasquez of Guatemala through the Christian Foundation for Children and Aging.

He enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, FaceTime, and BHS Class of 1961 reunions were significant to him. Moe strived to improve himself by reading autobiographies, political accounts, American history, and Roman Catholic Church history. He cherished his pilgrimages to Lourdes, Fatima, the Holy Land, Rome, and the shrines in Quebec.

He is predeceased by his parents, his son, Robert, and his “second Mom,” Marcelle Nadeau.

Survivors include his daughter, Tina, and her husband, Randy Dougwillo; grandchildren: Christopher, Amanda, Trent, Troy, and Charles; great-grandsons: Hunter and Hayden; Godchild: Sandra Moody; his caregiver for the past 23 years: Pauline Nadeau; nephews; several cousins; and the staff and residents of the Dionne Commons Assisted Living Facility, his family for the past eight years.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, May 19, from 9-10:45 a.m., at Demers-Desmond Funeral Home, 34 Cushing Street, Brunswick. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 132 McKeen Street, Brunswick. Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery, Brunswick, with a reception at St. Charles Church.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

Memorial Contributions are welcome to the charity of one’s choice, or St. John the Baptist Church, St. John’s Catholic School, Midcoast Hunger Prevention Program, and Father Sekenger Council 1947 of the Knights of Columbus

Brunswick, Maine.

