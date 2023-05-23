BATH — The Morse baseball team broke a tie score in the ninth inning, and three pitchers combined on a one-hitter as the Shipbuilders defeated Leavitt 3-2 in extra innings Tuesday.

Morse improved to 6-8.

the Shipbuilders’ Gavin Baillargeon (six innings), Calin Gould (two) and Caleb Harvey (one) teamed up to stifle the Hornets (7-7). Baillargeon struck out 13 batters while walking five. At the plate, he had two hits and two walks and scored two runs.

Will Keach had Leavitt’s hit, and took the loss on the mound. Starter Colton Taylor allowed four hits over six innings.

MT. ABRAM 12, BOOTHBAY/WISCASSET 4: The Roadrunners (10-3) sealed the win with a six-run sixth inning in Salem Township.

Mt. Abram sent 12 batters to the plate in the bottom of the sixth. Bryce Wilcox led the offense with three hits, including a double. Logan Dube had two hits and Tucker Plouffe hit a triple.

Kaden Pillsbury earned the win by striking out eight in four innings.

Maddox Cusumano homered for Boothbay/Winthrop (4-9) in a two-run top of the first inning.

SOFTBALL

LEAVITT 5, MORSE 2: Maddy Dutil singled twice and drove in two runs to lead the Hornets (10-4) over the Shipbuilders (10-4) in Turner.

Sam Withee added two singles and a double for Leavitt. Abby Albert earned the win, striking out nine in five innings. Emily Poland pitched the final two innings to earn the save.

Camdyn Johnson struck out 13 batters in six innings for Morse. Haley Jackson doubled for the Shipbuilders.

VALLEY 10, RICHMOND 0: Kayliegh Cates was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Madeleine Hill pitched a five-hit shutout and the Cavaliers (7-2) earned a mercy-rule shortened win at Bingham.

Hill and Surata Wright each had two hits and two runs at the plate for Valley.

Kara Briand, who took the loss for Richmond (9-4), had a hit for the Bobcats.

MT. ABRAM 28, WISCASSET/BOOTHBAY 5: Abi Wilcox singled, doubled and tripled to lead the Roadrunners (5-9) to the win in Salem.

Adrianna Stinchfield went three innings to get the win. Amy Caton and Ivory Cote each singled for the Wolverines (0-14).

