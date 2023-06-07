Youngsters will become anchored in the knowledge that Christ guides them through life’s storms, discover why we need to care for our common home, take a Bible blast to the past, and go on other adventures during Vacation Bible Schools and Totus Tuus offered at parishes around Maine this summer, the Diocese of Portland recently announced.

Totus Tuus is a Catholic youth program for students grades 1-12 that is dedicated to teaching the Gospel and deepening love for the Church through catechesis, prayer, Christian witness and the sacraments. Through age-appropriate, dynamic and faithful content, young people are motivated and equipped to live the call of the Gospel in today’s world. Sponsored by the Diocese of Portland’s Office of Vocations and Seminarians, Totus Tuus sessions are led by college students and seminarians.

All Saints Parish in Brunswick will have its Totus Tuus program July 30 through Aug. 4 at the St. John Community Center. Check the list below for other parishes around the state.

Contact the parish for more information about the Vacation Bible Schools or visit registertotustuusme.org for further details on that program.

Vacation Bible Schools

• Brewer: June 26-30, 8:30 a.m. to noon, St. Joseph Church, 531 North Main St. Kindergarten through grade 5.

• Calais: June 25-27, 9 a.m. to noon, Immaculate Conception Church, 31 Calais Ave. Children of all ages.

• Fort Kent: June 26-30, 9-11 a.m., St. Louis Church, 26 East Main St. Preschoolers and kindergarteners.

• Gorham: June 26-30, 9 a.m. to noon, St. Anne Church, 299 Main Str. Kindergarten through grade 5.

• Gray: July 17-21, 9 a.m. to noon, St. Gregory the Great Church, 24 North Raymond Road. Kindergarten through grade 5.

• Lincoln: June 26-30, 9 a.m. to noon, St. Mary of Lourdes Church, 142 Main St. Children of all ages.

• Rumford: Aug. 7-11, 8:30 a.m. to noon, St. John & St. Athanasius Church, 126 Maine Ave. Age 5 through grade 6.

• Sanford: Aug: 7-11, 8:30-11:30 a.m., St. Thomas School, 69 North Ave. Children of all ages.

• Scarborough: June 26-30, 8:30 a.m. to noon, St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road. Children of all ages.

• Winslow: June 19-23, 9-11:30 a.m., St. John the Baptist Church, 26 Monument St. Kindergarten through grade 5.

• Winthrop: June 19-23, 8:30 a.m. to noon, St. Francis Xavier Church, 130 Route 133, Winthrop. Ages 3-11.

Totus Tuus

• June 18-23: Prince of Peace Parish (held at Holy Family Church, Lewiston) and St. Mary of the Visitation Parish (held at St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Houlton).

• June 25-30: St. John Vianney Parish (held at St. Louis Church, Fort Kent), and St. Joseph Parish and St. Rose of Lima Parish (held at the parish camp in Livermore).

• July 9-14: Parish of the Precious Blood (held at Holy Rosary Church, Caribou) and St. John Paul II Parish (held at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Scarborough).

• July 24-29: St. Anthony of Padua Parish (held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Windham) and St. Paul the Apostle Parish (held at St. Joseph Church, Brewer).

• July 30 through Aug. 4: Christ the Divine Mercy Parish (held at St. Peter Church, East Millinocket).

