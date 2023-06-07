The Rev. Richard Rice will lead a special healing service at St. Patrick Church, located on 380 Academy Hill Road in Newcastle, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11. All are welcome to gather at the service, which will also include prayer teams to assist those in need.

Rice has served as a parish priest, hospital chaplain and leader of charismatic renewal for over 60 years.

“We pray that the Holy Spirit will meet the needs of those gathered for their healing and their personal holiness,” Rice said in a prepared release.

Catholics believe that healing occurs during all Masses through the gift of the Holy Spirit, but during a healing service, the theme of the entire gathering is healing, from the celebrant to the music to the participants and prayer teams.

“Participants remain open to the Holy Spirit and invite Him into their hearts in order for healing to take place,” Rice said.

For more information about the service, email Donald Leaver at [email protected]

