The Brunswick School Department has hired a new director of finance.

Lesley Wysocki, currently the director of finance and operations at Westbrook Public Schools in Connecticut, will replace Kelly Wentworth, who is leaving as Brunswick schools’ finance director June 30 after nearly seven years working for the school system.

“I am so thrilled that the School Board and the superintendent have put their faith in me to continue transparency in financial matters and to advocate for and assure students and staff have the resources they need for a safe and healthy learning environment, and to remain fiscally responsible to the community at large,” Wysocki said in a statement. “I look forward to building trusting relationships with everyone in Brunswick.”

Wysocki was selected out of seven candidates compiled by two search committees comprised of 14 people, including school administrators, School Board members, Brunswick Education Association President Brian Pressley and town staff.

“This was a thorough and thoughtful process,” Brunswick Superintendent Phil Potenziano said in a statement. “We had several strong candidates, but Lesley rose to the top and impressed the search committees with her significant finance experience.”

Wysocki will have her work cut out for her. The school district’s budget, which is up for voter approval Tuesday, was characterized by school officials as the toughest in years in the face of inflation, rising teacher salaries and an enrollment increase, among other fiscal pressures. School officials have expressed concern about the looming end of federal coronavirus relief funding that has covered multiple staff positions.

“I am so looking forward to joining your community,” Wysocki told the School Board Thursday after members approved her hiring. “I think you guys do some great things in Brunswick, and I’m happy to be joining the team to help your kids be wonderful kids. I can’t wait to get there.”

“We’re really excited to have you join our team here in Brunswick,” School Board Chairperson Beth Bisson said.

Wysocki began her education career as a math and science teacher in Massachusetts, then transitioned to central office administration in 2004 when she moved to Connecticut. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Lesley College in Massachusetts and a master’s of education degree from Boston University.

She begins her new role Aug. 1.

Wysocki’s hiring was the latest top staff hire in the school department; last month, a new athletic director was named.

